Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zendesk in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zendesk’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $122,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,259.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,157 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,476 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

