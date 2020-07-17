Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of SLF opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

