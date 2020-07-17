Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Osisko gold royalties Ltd Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 64.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

NYSE:OR opened at $10.91 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 113.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

