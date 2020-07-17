Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Issued By SunTrust Banks

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for L3Harris in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for L3Harris’ FY2020 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.10.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.65.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in L3Harris by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

