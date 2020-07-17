Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

NYSE CBU opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.85%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $182,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $269,234.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,051.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,503 shares of company stock valued at $959,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

