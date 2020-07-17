Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Issued By National Bank Financial

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TMX Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

TSE X opened at C$137.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.17. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$141.20.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$220.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.43 million.

In other news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total transaction of C$627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,417,500.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

