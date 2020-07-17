Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.92.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$23.88 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$18.55 and a twelve month high of C$27.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

