Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.41). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.97.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8,727.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,617 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 512.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 902,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 755,440 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,906,000 after acquiring an additional 633,711 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.