Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRTG. JMP Securities cut their price target on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.61.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.39 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

