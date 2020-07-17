Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.13). B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

CNK opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.75. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

