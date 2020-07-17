Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Issued By B. Riley

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlueLinx in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). B. Riley also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $662.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

BXC opened at $9.54 on Friday. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, CFO Kelly Janzen bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 11.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 128,656 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 23.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

