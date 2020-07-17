Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

MAR stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.