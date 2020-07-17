PVH (NYSE:PVH) Trading 9.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $58.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PVH traded as high as $51.31 and last traded at $50.78, 2,363,291 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,689,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet cut PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 30,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

