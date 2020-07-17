PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Price Up 5%

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

BGAOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised PROXIMUS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

