Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

