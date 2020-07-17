Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

PTGX has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $465.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 709.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

