ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Shares Gap Down to $17.47

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $17.47. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 9,355,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

