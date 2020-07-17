ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $10.62

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $10.62. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 40,334,571 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 3.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.