ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $31.55

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $31.55. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 61,023,100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

