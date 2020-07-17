ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Gap Down to $36.42

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.30, but opened at $36.42. ProShares Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 3,446,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 464.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $151,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

