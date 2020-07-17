Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Earnings Results

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,490. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

