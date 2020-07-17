Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $86.49 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 649449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.50.

The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,223,844.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,490. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.8% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70.

About Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.