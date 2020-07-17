Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $85.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

