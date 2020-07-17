Progress Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,905 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,909% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $35.89 on Friday. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

