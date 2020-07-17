Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Raised by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1,325.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.6% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $2,331,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

PG opened at $124.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $308.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

