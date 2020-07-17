Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average of $118.98. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

