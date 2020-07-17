Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,277 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $124.50 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $309.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

