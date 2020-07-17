Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

