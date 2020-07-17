Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $309.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.98. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

