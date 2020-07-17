Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 1,334 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

AAPL opened at $390.90 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

