Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APTS. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $350.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($3.68). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

