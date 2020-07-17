Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 331.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:APTS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

