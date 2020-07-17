PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

PPG Industries stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.