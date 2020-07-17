PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

PPG opened at $115.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

