PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.
PPG opened at $115.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.66. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
PPG Industries Company Profile
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.
