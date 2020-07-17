PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

PPG opened at $115.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.66. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.