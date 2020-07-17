PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Trimmed by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $111.72 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised PPG Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

