PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised PPG Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.