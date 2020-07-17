PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Raised to $93.00

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPD from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

SDGR stock opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. PPD has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42.

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

