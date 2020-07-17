Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Potlatchdeltic (NYSE:PCH) Head to Head Survey

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Potlatchdeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Potlatchdeltic 3.78% 5.28% 2.86%

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potlatchdeltic has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Potlatchdeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Potlatchdeltic pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Potlatchdeltic has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Potlatchdeltic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Potlatchdeltic $827.10 million 3.31 $55.66 million $0.80 51.09

Potlatchdeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Postal Realty Trust and Potlatchdeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Potlatchdeltic 0 0 4 0 3.00

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.66%. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus price target of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Potlatchdeltic.

Summary

Potlatchdeltic beats Postal Realty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources.

