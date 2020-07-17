PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.78 EPS

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PNC Financial Services Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE PNC opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.