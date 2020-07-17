PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,799,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 55,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

NYSE PNC opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

