PIVX (PIVX) Market Capitalization Tops $24.20 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Coinbe, Binance and Cryptopia. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $24.20 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00023321 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001151 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003170 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, Crex24, Upbit, Bisq, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Coinbe, BiteBTC, Binance and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

