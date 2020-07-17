Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hanover Insurance Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:THG)

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Hanover Insurance Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s FY2020 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THG. TheStreet cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of THG stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,570,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 161,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,988,000 after purchasing an additional 139,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,337 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

