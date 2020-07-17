Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aon PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for AON in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Shares of AON stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AON by 78.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AON by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 32,660.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in AON by 392.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

