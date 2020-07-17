Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

AMP opened at $154.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.32. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after acquiring an additional 192,198 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,734,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

