Piper Sandler Reiterates Buy Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

ULTA opened at $203.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.97. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,436,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,743,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after purchasing an additional 310,605 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,549.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 244,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

