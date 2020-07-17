Piper Sandler Reiterates Buy Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.
ULTA opened at $203.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.97. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46.
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,436,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,743,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after purchasing an additional 310,605 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,549.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 244,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Featured Article: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.