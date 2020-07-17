Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,445,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

