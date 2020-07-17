Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $16.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $304.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.88. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

