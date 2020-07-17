Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

