Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Raised by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

